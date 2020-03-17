We must do everything we can to protect football, claims Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has admitted that football organisations around the world need to do everything they can to protect the fans, players and coaches. This comes after European club football came to a grinding halt over the last weekend as they try to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Furthermore, reports indicate that Euro 2020 will be pushed by a year to try and allow the leagues across Europe to finish their season. However, even that seems unlikely with UEFA set to hold a meeting on the 17th to decide what to do with the situation. This comes after sporting activity around the world came to a grinding halt following the outbreak of coronavirus.

However, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has admitted that under these circumstances, the football organisations around the world need to do everything they can to protect the people involved. He also added that they have to be calm and assured in their response to the threat with both their response and their decision making.

“Under these the circumstances, we must now do everything in our power to protect fans, players, coaches, and everyone else involved in our beautiful game. Most importantly, the football authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent the virus spreading to the wider community," Infantino said in a statement.

"Thus far, the world football community has shown a sense of solidarity and unity in the face of this threat and we should continue to do the same when thinking about how we will address the consequences we will have to face for the future of our game, once this serious risk to human health is behind us. It goes without saying that we all have to take this matter very seriously while, at the same time, remaining calm and assured in both our response and our decision making."