UEFA postpone Euro 2020 to summer of 2021 following coronavirus pandemic
Today at 6:18 PM
After a conference call held with its 55 member associations today, UEFA have come to the decision to postpone the Euro 2020 to the summer of 2021. This comes after the coronavirus pandemic spread across Europe and has caused football leagues to suspend all action in order to contain the virus.
The news was reported by the Norwegian FA on social media and later confirmed by various media outlets. This comes after reports indicated that the UEFA were looking to postpone the quadrennial tournament in order to allow leagues to end their seasons in time for the start of next season. The tournament was to take place between June 12 and July 12 with it held across 12 different countries across Europe including Italy, England and Spain.
Domestic competitions across Europe were supposed to be finished before the start of the 2020 competition which would have started from June 12. But following the coronavirus outbreak, all sporting action in Europe has been suspended and after a conference call held with all fifty-five member associations today, European football’s governing body has decided the best option will be to postpone the tournament.
“UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year. More information coming,” read the statement from the Norwegian FA.
UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer.— NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.