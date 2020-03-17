Reports | Liverpool to let go of six players to fund their summer overhaul

Liverpool will at some point in this season be crowned the Premier League title winners but having assessed the squad, Jurgen Klopp has almost six changes to make. The recruitment staff has been put on an alert and are shortlisting the best from across Europe to ensure that the Reds keep going.

Liverpool were about to quench their thirty year long thirst for a Premier League title, but all thanks to a pandemic, football has been forced into a shutdown. The Reds were two victories away from mathematically securing the league title, but with the English top flight halted, they have to wait. However, their issues elsewhere caused them to crash out of the Champions League in a stunning loss to Atletico Madrid.

Many believe that the idea of sticking by the same squad as the last campaign didn’t go down well and if the Mirror Sport are to be believed, then Jurgen Klopp has now handed the matter to sporting Director Michael Edwards. The trend to rely on the same personnel to start games and produce results is about to come to an end as the Mirror has reported that six players have been deemed replaceable.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi have both been unable to capitalize on the opportunities given. The Belgian striker though has been applauded for his multiple heroics last season, has failed to prove himself a continuous threat. There is only a meagre probability that both these forwards continue next season. On the other hand, on loan keeper Loris Karius is also on the lookout for another club, as Besiktas have decided against making a permanent move, Mirror have reported.

A shocking name to have emerged is that of RB Leipzig sensation Naby Keita, who has failed to justify his £52.75m price tag. Hit with a myriad of injuries, he has lost his charm in the midfield, where Liverpool don’t lack options. So that probably is the ‘On-Sale’ list on display at Anfield. Meanwhile, Liverpool continues to scout Keita’s former teammates, Timo Werner and Dayot Upemacano, with reports indicating that the Reds are clearing out their house to fund moves for the future.