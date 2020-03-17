Reports | Arsenal and Tottenham to battle it out for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren

Jurgen Klopp has sidelined Dejan Lovren and has no plans to allow him to break into the starting eleven, with Joe Gomez the preferred centre-back. The Croatian believes it would be better to find playing time elsewhere, rather than stay another year at Anfield. Former Liverpool great, Jamie Carragher also despises the Croatian defender and believes it's time to say goodbye and it has seen both Arsenal and Tottenham consider a move.