Reports | Arsenal and Tottenham to battle it out for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren
Today at 5:11 PM
Arsenal are in a desperate need to solidify their defensive loopholes, but will have to battle neighbors Tottenham for Dejan Lovren’s signature next summer. Lovren might be Liverpool’s most experienced defender but has lost his place at Anfield with Joe Gomez slowly rising up through the ranks.
Jurgen Klopp has sidelined Dejan Lovren and has no plans to allow him to break into the starting eleven, with Joe Gomez the preferred centre-back. The Croatian believes it would be better to find playing time elsewhere, rather than stay another year at Anfield. Former Liverpool great, Jamie Carragher also despises the Croatian defender and believes it's time to say goodbye and it has seen both Arsenal and Tottenham consider a move.
Both the North London giants are struggling to repair their defense and according to Sky Sports are willing to give take a shot on the Croatian's services who would provide a more experienced option, than what the North London clubs currently have. The Gunners especially have been mocked for their defensive lackings and would want to resolve the long term issue under new coach Mikel Arteta.
The former Southampton defender received quite a lot of criticism when he featured in Liverpool’s only defeat this season in the Premier League, a 0-3 loss to Watford. The Reds have realized that Lovren’s experience will attract suitors (links from Italy were also reported) and they wouldn’t let go of their £20million purchase for a low bargain, sources from Sky Sports reveal.
