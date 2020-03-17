Manchester United trigger one year option in Nemanja Matic’s contract

Manchester United have activated the one-year extension option in Nemanja Matic’s contract and have already begun talks over a longer deal for the midfielder. The Serbian was keen to leave in the January window but no move materialized and instead, the 31-year-old has been a key part of the squad.

However, with Matic entering the last four months of his current deal with the Red Devils, reports indicated that the club were looking to hand him a new deal. While it looked like the talks had reportedly gone no-where, Sky Sports has reported that Manchester United have activated a one-year extension clause in the Serbian’s current deal at the club.

Multiple sources also add that the two parties are now in talks over a brand new deal for the former Chelsea and Benfica star, who has slowly turned into a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team. The start of the season saw Matic as the last man on the totem pole, but with injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, the Serbian has become a key figure for Solskjaer.

His partnership alongside Fred in midfielder has been a key reason why Manchester United sit just three points behind Chelsea in fourth place. Not only that, Matic believes in the Red Devils boss and even admitted as much in an interview, as he revealed that Solskjaer is the right man for the job. He also added that the Norwegian has learnt from his experiences and is taking the club in the right direction.

"Of course, every day he (Solskjaer) is improving, for sure. He is getting more experience and he will get better and better. He is a much better manager than one year ago in my opinion because now he knows all the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the games, so I think for his job the experience is very important,” Matic told Sky Sports in February.