Don’t regret moving to Manchester United at all, claims Federico Macheda

Former Manchester United star Federico Macheda has admitted that he has no regrets from his time at Old Trafford as he’s grateful for the experience. The 28-year-old struggled to make an impact for the Red Devils and eventually left for Cardiff via loan spells in Germany, Italy and even England.

The Italian starlet started out his career at Old Trafford with a lot of pomp and celebration with him scoring against Aston Villa after coming off the bench. He did it again in their very next against Sunderland, once again off the bench, but that was as high as Macheda’s United career would go. The now 28-year-old would go onto making only 38 more appearances for the club before eventually leaving.

Now at Panathinaikos, Federico Macheda is enjoying his most prolific season as a striker with 13 goals in just 27 appearances in the Greece Super League and it has seen some say that he may have even finally hit his potential. But in a recent interview, the striker admitted that he has no regrets from his time at Old Trafford despite the way it ended, as it helped him become the player he is today.

“I don’t regret anything. Manchester United was a very beautiful experience for me and I still have many fantastic memories of my time there. Memories that I still take with me everywhere I go. In Manchester, I grew up not only as a player but also as a man and I will always cherish those wonderful memories of my time playing for the biggest club in the world,” Macheda told Goal.

The Italian left on loan to Sampdoria and struggled to make an impact there but it was a story that would always repeat in the future. Loan spells at Queens Park Rangers, VFB Stuttgart, Doncaster Rovers and Birmingham City over the years saw him struggle to improve and make any impact whatsoever which eventually saw him released by Manchester United. However, Macheda went on to admit that injuries played a part but it’s hard for anyone to make an impact at United.

“We all know that it’s hard for anyone to establish themselves at a club like that but I left a blueprint on United’s history. Remember that during my time there Manchester United had many great players so it was difficult to play regularly."

"Of course I would have loved to play longer but I have no regrets because I gave my best, tried my hardest to excel but like everyone knows I was also a bit unlucky with injuries. After that, the club and I went separate roads and I took my own career path,” he added.