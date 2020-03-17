Bruno Fernandez has the potential to be legend, gushes Diago Dalot

Bruno Fernandes' performances over the last month for Manchester United has earned him his first Premier League Player of the Month award, and it saw teammate Diago Dalot praise him. The 25-year-old has rejuvenated the Red Devils with the club doing exceptionally well since his arrival in January.

The former Portuguese wonderkid has struggled this season but has been greatly inspired by his Portuguese compatriot and showered praise at Fernandes. It saw Dalot admit that he believes Fernandes will be a fantastic star for the club and has the potential to become a club legend. He also added that while the club will learn a lot from the midfielder, it will be vice versa as well.

"He's a top guy, a top player. He is going to be a legend, no doubt about that. He's unbelievable, he can get better of course as well. He's going to learn a lot from this club. I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he's going to be a very good player for this club," Dalot told the Manchester United Podcast.

The Sporting CP captain has become a sort of ideal for Dalot who hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular starter in the team, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, and altering between Daniel James and Dalot otherwise. But Fernandes has become the chief architect for the Red Devils in the midfield, with the 25-year-old proving his efficiency having already contributed to seven goals from his nine appearances.

"He was the captain at Sporting, of course he's an experienced player as well, 25 years old, he's played in Italy, he played in Portugal as well. He knows what he is doing. It's going to be very good for him," Dalot added.