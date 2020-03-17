35% of our squad and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, admits Valencia

Valencia became the first club in La Liga to have found a player tested positive for the COVID-19 in Argentina international Ezequiel Garay. The club have grown wary of the issue and a statement released by the La Liga side has revealed that almost 35% of the squad and staff have tested positive.

On Sunday, Valencia released a statement confirming players Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala were among the five individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. It is suspected that Valencia’s travel to Italy, the worst affected country in Europe for their UEFA Champions League tie might have resulted in the players contracting the virus but those reports are confirmed as of right now.

However, in a statement, the La Liga side went on to admit that after several further tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus, they found out that nearly 35% of their staff, squad and coaching staff have tested positive for the virus. The statement also added that all the cases are asymptomatic and those who have tested positive are currently isolated at home.

"Despite the strict measures adopted by the club after their Champions League game ... these latest results show the exposure inherent to such matches has caused a positive test rate of around 35%. Several further tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus amongst Valencia coaching staff and players have come back positive. All cases are asymptomatic and those involved are currently isolated at home, receiving medical assessment and carrying out their scheduled training plan," Valencia said in the press release, ESPN reported.

The threat posed by the virus is increasing as is the death toll, nearly standing at 7000 at present. The dismissed football leagues are expected to make a return in early April, but this seems a distant reality, as there are no signs of things easing around the globe. FIFA President Infantino was also concerned regarding the game’s progress, but said one must prioritize health over all in a recent interview.

"Under these circumstances, we must now do everything in our power to protect fans, players, coaches, and everyone else involved in our beautiful game. Most importantly, the football authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent the virus spreading to the wider community," Infantino said in a statement.