Winning title without the Liverpool fans won't feel same, accepts Virgil Van Djik

"If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren't there, I'd be gutted for them. Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow - no one wants to play games without the fans. Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely," said Van Djik, reported Sky Sports.