Winning title without the Liverpool fans won't feel same, accepts Virgil Van Djik

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has admitted that winning their first Premier League title won't be the same without any fans in the stadium to celebrate their dominance over the rest. The Reds’ hopes of a treble campaign suffered a big blow, after their recent exits from FA Cup and Champions League.
A fairytale season that everyone expected had Liverpool written all over it has just become all smoke. In another parallel universe the Reds might reign in all glory and show off their crowns, but the haunting reality of COVID-19, plus what Atletico Madrid did to them at Anfield in the Champions League seems to have cut the wind out of their sails.
The Anfield side have been overpowering other sides in the Premier League and even broke former great Bill Shankly and his team’s record as they charged towards 23 home wins but now the situation has changed with reports indicating that the league season might come to an end. An occasion worth delightful carnival celebrations, but in an interview, Liverpool defender Virgil van Djik has accepted that the coronavirus outbreak might sour their celebrations.
"If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren't there, I'd be gutted for them. Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow - no one wants to play games without the fans. Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely," said Van Djik, reported Sky Sports.
