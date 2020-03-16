We need to postpone Euros 2020 to end Serie A season, admits Italian FA President

Italian FA President will be among the 55 members who contribute to UEFA’s meeting and push for the postponement of Euros 2020 on Tuesday. Serie A and many major domestic leagues around Europe stand suspended till the start of April, as no fixed guarantee for a restart is predicted.

Europe awaits the restart of football as dark times caused by CoronaVirus continue to hover over Europe. Italy has been the most infected territory with Spain close behind. After the domestic leagues being halted, the concerns roam around Euro 2020, which holds the key for completion of this campaign. BBC Sport are keeping tabs on UEFA’s meeting on Tuesday where its 55 members would discuss the probabilities of conducting various club competitions in these times of turmoil and when to plan a restart for the leagues with a “null and void” the final option.

All eyes though would revolve around the decision made concerning the quadrennially conducted Euros 2020 between June and July. UEFA have also decided to take inputs from the various boards across Europe, the European Leagues and FIFPRo with them all involved in organizing the 2020 Euros. However, the Italian Football Federation president has already revealed which way they will vote, with them looking to push the Euros.

"We will propose that Uefa postpone the European Championship. We will try to get to the end of this championship [Serie A] because it is fairer and more correct after the many investments and sacrifices of our clubs. If the league were to resume at the beginning of May, I would leave the question of training for the moment. Let's leave the boys at home, they have to recover physical and mental energy," Gabriele Gravina told Sportmediaset.

Spain has also been affected with them suspended their league alongside the rest of Europe and that will cause issues for the Spanish football league with them also shutting down the Segunda division. However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed his optimism at the fact that the 2019/20 season will be completed in time for the summer transfer window.

"I am convinced that we are going to end the season. We are working with other leagues to match dates. I have had contacts with Italy, Germany. The approach for now is to see what happens on Tuesday with Euro 2020 and then decide. The news is to see how we finish the championship if there is no Euro because, if not, we are going to have serious problems," Tebas told Cadena COPE.

"We must be in good health, which is the first thing, of course. If the competitions are suspended, everything is reviewed and the income is much lower. All team budgets will be compromised if the competition is not over, but I am convinced that it will end," he added.