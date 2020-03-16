Reports | Odion Ighalo willing to take major pay cut to join Manchester United permanently

When Manchester United lost Marcus Rashford to injury, with Anthony Martial still recovering, many heads dropped fearing the worse for the Old Trafford club. But to make up the difference, the club brought in Odion Ighalo, all the way from China, who has done relatively well in the absence of Rashford. With the Manchester Reds on a 11 match unbeaten run, Solskjaer’s faith has grown in the striker and is ready to make his move permanent.

The Daily Mail however, has reported that to make his dream a reality and convert his loan move into a permanent one, Ighalo is willing to take a major pay cut and with reports indicating that it could be as much as £6 million. Tied to the parent club Shanghai Shenhua, the former Watford striker has scored four goals in eight appearances and has expressed his gratitude towards the manager, who has been kind enough to present him with opportunities.