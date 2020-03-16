Reports | Odion Ighalo willing to take major pay cut to join Manchester United permanently
Today at 4:27 PM
Odion Ighalo’s loan at Manchester United has been nothing short of exhilarating and it has seen reports indicate that the striker is willing to take a wage to make the move permanently. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer been overjoyed with the Nigerian's performances so far and would be open to the move.
When Manchester United lost Marcus Rashford to injury, with Anthony Martial still recovering, many heads dropped fearing the worse for the Old Trafford club. But to make up the difference, the club brought in Odion Ighalo, all the way from China, who has done relatively well in the absence of Rashford. With the Manchester Reds on a 11 match unbeaten run, Solskjaer’s faith has grown in the striker and is ready to make his move permanent.
The Daily Mail however, has reported that to make his dream a reality and convert his loan move into a permanent one, Ighalo is willing to take a major pay cut and with reports indicating that it could be as much as £6 million. Tied to the parent club Shanghai Shenhua, the former Watford striker has scored four goals in eight appearances and has expressed his gratitude towards the manager, who has been kind enough to present him with opportunities.
Furthermore, he also became the first Nigerian to ever score for Red Devils after netting in the Europa League tie against Club Brugge. Earning a lofty amount of £240,000-a-week from the Chinese club, reports indicate that Ighalo wouldn’t give it a second thought to taking a massive pay cut in order to get what he has already called a dream move to Manchester United.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.