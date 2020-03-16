Reports | Napoli planning to replace Arkadiusz Milik with Andrea Belotti

Napoli are looking to sign Andrea Belotti with the view that the Italian striker replaces Polish international Arkadiusz Milik next summer as the Partenopei look forward. The Polish star has struggled immensely with injuries and has failed to bring an air of consistency when playing for Napoli.

Napoli doesn’t have the killer instinct about them anymore and it has seen them struggle to be a clinical threat in front of goal. The presence of a figure like Maurizio Sarri really helped put the club’s name among the elites of Europe but his departure, followed by Carlo Ancelotti's has resulted in a wreck. But they're looking to change that and Calciomercato have reported that the club are looking to offload Arkadiusz Milik and replace him with Andrea Belotti.

The Torinio captain has done relatively well this season with 15 goals so far but it's still ways off from his career best when Belotti broke out in the 2016/17 season with 28 goals. While his form has hit a rough patch in recent years, the 26-year-old has still proven to be a lot more consistent and injury free as compared to Milik which has seen Napoli consider him.

New manager Gennaro Gattuso seems like he’s yet to get the hang of his squad but has surely made up his mind on which faces he would like to continue seeing, and Calciomercato has reported that Milik isn't one among them. The Pole has featured for the Italian side a lot this season which is why reports indicate him being left out by Gattuso has bamboozled Milik and made him question his future.

Belotti is very much the similar striker to Milik and a swap for the Italian wouldn’t change things drastically at Naples. There were inquiries about Luka Jovic too, who has struggled to sustain his reputation after his big money move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, but it is estimated that he would cost Napoli around €45m.