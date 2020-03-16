Reports | Juventus looking to hand Cristiano Ronaldo contract till 2024
Today at 12:48 PM
Juventus are keen to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with reports indicating that the new deal could keep the forward at the club until 2024. The Real Madrid legend has been in fine form since signing for them last summer and has been a big reason as to why Juventus have done well this season.
The ex-Manchester United man’s contract expires at the end of next season and with that in mind, Juventus are looking to hand Ronaldo a brand new deal. The Daily Mail has reported that the Turin giants are set to hand the 35-year-old a deal that would keep him at the club until 2024. That would see Ronaldo stay in Italy well beyond his 39th birthday with Juventus also looking to reinforce and build around the Portuguese legend.
Reports indicate that the club want a brand new striker to partner Ronaldo and hope that it will be enough to convince the 35-year-old to stay at the club. The Daily Mail has also added that Juventus are desperate not to lose a key asset and believe that even at the age of 39, the Portuguese superstar would be able to change games which makes his substantial salary worth it.
Ronaldo’s performances this season have convinced Juventus off that as the forward has netted 25 goals in 32 appearances including 21 in just 22 Serie A games with no-one at Juventus coming close to matching that tally. That includes a scoring run that stretched across 11 consecutive games, which is the Italian top flight’s joint record.
