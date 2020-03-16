Reports | Juventus looking to hand Cristiano Ronaldo contract till 2024

The ex-Manchester United man’s contract expires at the end of next season and with that in mind, Juventus are looking to hand Ronaldo a brand new deal. The Daily Mail has reported that the Turin giants are set to hand the 35-year-old a deal that would keep him at the club until 2024. That would see Ronaldo stay in Italy well beyond his 39th birthday with Juventus also looking to reinforce and build around the Portuguese legend.