Pep Guardiola is the best coach I’ve ever seen, gushes Francis Lee

Manchester City legend Francis Lee has opined that former Barcelona and current Cityzens coach Pep Guardiola is the greatest he has ever seen. The Spaniard has taken the Etihad Stadium side to new heights in his three year spell with them winning two league titles and a myriad of other trophies.

Things have certainly changed since Guardiola arrived in Manchester with the Spaniard effectively transforming the way Manchester City played their football. Furthermore, he’s transformed the club in the time he has been here with them only not winning the Champions League. The Cityzens became the first team to win a men’s domestic treble last season and broke multiple records over the course of the last two years.

It’s also seen Guardiola’s status as one of the best coaches in the world slowly move up the ladder but City legend Francis Lee has admitted that the Spaniard is the best he has ever seen. Lee also added that the former Barcelona coach has slowly and yet steadily transformed Manchester City into one of the best in England and that this City side are as good as any other team in the UK.

“I think that Pep is definitely the best coach I have ever seen. I rate the team so highly and I do think that Pep has transformed the game. Pep has thought it through and has really engaged the players. For example, if you look at the performances we produced at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup and at Aston Villa in the league earlier this year, I think it showed this team is playing as well as any team we’ve ever seen in the UK,” Lee told ManCity.com.

“He has also got an amazing talent of 1: analysing the opposition and 2: the way he trains and keeps his players fit and competitive for places. The manager has 22 top quality players fighting for 11 places and it’s a happy squad. That’s not an easy thing to be able to balance but he has done it. They are just a joy to watch and long may it continue.”