Reports | UEFA looking to postpone Euro 2020 to December
Today at 3:51 PM
UEFA who had first decided to postpone the Euro 2020 by a year, now are pondering over conducting it around the winter break in December. Football in Europe is witnessing an unfortunate and large scale lockdown as major authorities meet to decide on the schedule for the remainder of the season.
The chaos began in England after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi emerged as the first victims of coronavirus. Slowly and suddenly then many clubs revealed their staff and players going into self-isolation, unsure of the symptoms encountered. The Telegraph have reported that the UEFA are considering letting the domestic leagues and other club competitions around Europe catch up, and are looking to postpone the Euros to December.
The Euros were supposed to be held from June 12th to July 12, with badly affected Italy scheduled to play the opener against Turkey. The summer of 2021 is unoccupied for any major men’s tournament, and reports indicate that it's why the first plan was to shift the tournament by a year. However, the Independent has reported that on Tuesday a 55 member video conference will be take place where major decisions are set to take place.
Major personalities from the Premier League clubs have already voiced their concerns regarding the continuation of the English top flight, come April. Brighton chief executive Paul Barber believes that even though the restart is highly anticipated, it’s best to be careful and not jeopardize stakeholders' health. West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady attracted some criticism after she openly demanded for the Premier League to stand null and void in her column in the Sun.
