Reports | UEFA looking to postpone Euro 2020 to December

The chaos began in England after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi emerged as the first victims of coronavirus. Slowly and suddenly then many clubs revealed their staff and players going into self-isolation, unsure of the symptoms encountered. The Telegraph have reported that the UEFA are considering letting the domestic leagues and other club competitions around Europe catch up, and are looking to postpone the Euros to December.

The Euros were supposed to be held from June 12th to July 12, with badly affected Italy scheduled to play the opener against Turkey. The summer of 2021 is unoccupied for any major men’s tournament, and reports indicate that it's why the first plan was to shift the tournament by a year. However, the Independent has reported that on Tuesday a 55 member video conference will be take place where major decisions are set to take place.