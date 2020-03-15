Reports | Tottenham monitor Geoffrey Kondogbia over potential summer move
Today at 5:59 PM
Tottenham have been struggling with injuries, and the North Londoners are looking to change their fortunes in the summer with a move for Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia. The midfielder has been in fine form over the last few seasons and has been heavily linked with a move away from the La Liga.
Valencia are placed seventh in La Liga which is not satisfactory concerning their standards but have managed to survive the fight, credits to a large catalogue of individual performers. One such man is Geoffrey Kondogbia whose's commendable work rate has been the talking point this season with the 27-year-old slowly turning into one of the best defensive midfielders in Spain.
However, that has seen the Central African Republic international heavily linked with a move away and Sky Sports have reported that Tottenham chief scout Steve Hitchen is an admirer of the midfielder. The report also added that the 27-year-old is very high up on Spurs' shortlist with the club looking for reinforcements amidst Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Eric Dier's struggles.
Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s disappointment with the squad hasn’t been hidden and with a clear indication that former Chelsea boss will not shy away from axing those who don’t match upto his standards. That does see Ndombele, who has come under immense criticism, potentially on his way out with the club also looking at a move for Ruben Dias and a few others.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.