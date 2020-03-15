Reports | Real Madrid sound out move for Sadio Mane
Today at 1:45 PM
Real Madrid are set to spend heavily in the summer with the Los Blancos looking at a potential move for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. The La Liga giants are looking for a brand new superstar with Eden Hazard failing to live up to his potential alongside Luka Jovic, Isco and even Lucas Vasquez struggling.
The club and Zinedine Zidane may have already spent close to 300 million last summer but with them still struggling to do well in either the league or the Champions League things are all set to change next summer. Reports indicate that the Los Blancos are looking to bring in new stars and reinforce key areas in the hopes of building a legacy team going forward.
That has seen them heavily linked with Inter Milan’s Milan Skrinar, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and even Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne but the Mirror has reported that Sadio Mane is their top target. The former Southampton forward is in contention for the PFA Player of the Year award alongside Kevin De Bruyne and has been one of the standout stars for Liverpool.
It’s seen Juventus and Barcelona mark their interest in the 27-year-old but the Mirror has reported that Zinedine Zidane wants Mane at the club. It has further added that the Los Blancos are confident they can convince the Senegalese with a move to Spain and are happy with a fee around £130 million for the former RB Salzburg man.
