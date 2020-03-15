Reports | Chelsea ready to fight Europe's best for £85 million Leon Bailey

Chelsea are looking forward to a summer overhaul and have shortlisted Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey to bolster their attack. The Jamaican starlet was among the highlights of Bundesliga last season and despite his struggles this season, the young star has proven to be an excellent forward.

Frank Lampard admires and is always willing to work with young talents is no more a news to anybody. The Blues boss has handed debuts to Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount this season, and the two have flourished since. The former Chelsea legend is ready to invest in long term options and believes it’s essential for the club to splash funds now after they had to restrain from any purchasing last tenure due to a ban from FIFA.

They've been linked with a catalogue of options but the Express have reported that Chelsea are after Leon Bailey with the Bayer Leverkusen forward amongst their top candiates to replace Willian and Pedro. The report has revealed that the Blues are not the only ones with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal also in the race for the Jamaican forward’s signature, despite Bailey's struggles this season.

The 22-year-old has managed to find the net only five times and made fourteen appearances which has caused a few problems for their suitors but the report added that the Blues believe Bailey could do well at the club. Chelsea had recently bought Christian Pulisic who has impressed Lampard, and he believes the club with the kind of relations they harbour in Bundesliga, can lure Bailey to West London.

Bayern Munich have always shown an interest to bring the 22-year-old to Munich but Bayer are in no mood to sell to their German competitors and would find it fitting to cash in on the forward when an English club comes poaching.