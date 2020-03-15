Reports | Barcelona no longer interested in move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are having yet another disappointing season which even Mikel Arteta’s positivity couldn’t overshadow. Under the Spaniard, they have only lost one game this year, but a slow start and frequent change in managerial staff has hindered their ambitious goals. Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has meanwhile grown in his frustration as he still awaits his first laurels with the North London club.

But in the mean-time the Express has reported that Barcelona, who were once in the running for the former Dortmund man’s signature, have opted out of the competition, focusing solely on Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. The 24-year-old has risen to the occasion for the Nerruzari and become a crucial supplier of goals for the club and the Catalans believe he's the right man to replace the ageing Luiz Suarez.