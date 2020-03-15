Reports | Barcelona no longer interested in move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Today at 3:18 PM
Barcelona had made an approach for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, but have now decided to only settle for a long term option. Aubameyang and Arsenal have continued the talks for a contract extension since Mikel Arteta’s arrival, but an agreement from both parties is seemingly off the charts.
Arsenal are having yet another disappointing season which even Mikel Arteta’s positivity couldn’t overshadow. Under the Spaniard, they have only lost one game this year, but a slow start and frequent change in managerial staff has hindered their ambitious goals. Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has meanwhile grown in his frustration as he still awaits his first laurels with the North London club.
But in the mean-time the Express has reported that Barcelona, who were once in the running for the former Dortmund man’s signature, have opted out of the competition, focusing solely on Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. The 24-year-old has risen to the occasion for the Nerruzari and become a crucial supplier of goals for the club and the Catalans believe he's the right man to replace the ageing Luiz Suarez.
Aubameyang's demands of £300,000 a week, a rise of about 30 percent on his current contract have brought negotiations over an extension to a halt, and they will now look to sell. With Neymar’s return to Spain looking highly unlikely, the La Liga giants would bid for Martinez, leaving Inter Milan with a vacancy which has seen reports reveal that the Serie A side are looking at Aubameyang.
