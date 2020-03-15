Manchester United are back on track but we have work to do, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 5:31 PM
With an eleven game unbeaten streak to boast of, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is positive that the team can break into the top 4 and qualify for Champions League. Manchester United have endured a season of mixed emotions, but slowly and steadily are catching up to their expected standards.
The spirits are up at Old Trafford as Manchester United are feeling motivated to end the season on a high after having recently built an eleven match undefeated streak. That has put the club on track for a European spot with them the front-runners for a Champions League place and ahead of Tottenham. Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his men have found the rhythm and the strategies the coaching staff was trying to apply have finally started to click and show their effects.
The Norwegian was overwhelmed with joy after his team defeated LASK in a lofty fashion, by a margin of five goals with five different scorers, the chain reaction being initiated by new import Odion Ighalo’s wonderful screamer. As things stand it might seem very hunkydory for the Manchester side, but Solskjaer reminded that the efforts behind achieving this comfort can’t be dismissed. He also added that the club are on the right track but still have work to do.
"I felt a lot needed to be changed. I believe that we're going places. I believe that we're on the track that Man United need to be on. There are different cultures at different clubs and different ways of doing things and believe in the way we do things at Man United now. I don't necessarily believe in everything we've done before but at the moment I believe in what we're doing. I think I'm the right man but I'm not going to sit here and talk about that. The proof is in the pudding at the end of the day,” Soslkjaer said in an interview to ESPN.
