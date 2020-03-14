We will cash in on Dwight McNeil in the future, admits Sean Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hasn’t shied away from the fact that as and when clubs come poaching for Dwight McNeil, Burnley will look to make as much as they can from the move. McNeil has emerged as one of the season’s most promising young talents and continues to be lauded by his boss and pundits.

Dwight McNeil has been climbing the ladder of success and making his presence felt as he continues to pile up fine displays for Clarets. The former Manchester United youth starlet has slowly developed into a hard-working winger but is also amongst the best that the Clarets have. Yet this season has seen the 20-year-old take his game to another level with him becoming a consistent playmaker for the club.

It has also seen Gareth Southgate keep tabs on the young winger, looking to hand him an opportunity in one of the friendlies that England were supposed to play before Euros 2020, but now stand suspended due to COVID-19 alerts. In his tally of 51 appearances for the Clarets, McNeil has managed to score on 5 occasions, and has successfully assisted 10 times.

That has earned the English international praise from around the world and Burnley boss Sean Dyche has acknowledged how he would sell the winger to make money but only when the time is right for both player and the club. Selling good players for a lot of money isn’t a new tactic for Burnley, they made money of defender Micheal Keane three years ago and now plan on doing the same with Dwight McNeil.

Dyche also revealed that the situation at the club is different now and even though all clubs function somewhat money-centric, but Burnley don't look towards deal like that and yet are open to selling McNeil for the right price.

“At some point those players, not all of them, but some of them get to a point where the club will sell them. Just by the natural economics they’re going to go ‘well, OK, what did we bring that player in for and what’s the offer?’. Keano went and it was a case of we can’t refuse that money. Now we can. That’s the difference, although the basic principle is still there," said Dyche, reported the Mirror.

"If a player does so, and enough big interest comes from the top of the market, the chances are at some point that situation breaks and that player goes. It’s part of the reality of the club, we’re not giants in the Premier League,” he said. “We can’t pay the wages that other clubs pay and some of the numbers that these players get are astronomical. The business comes first, of course, but there’s also a bit of moral fibre there and we can’t stop a player from having that opportunity.”