Reports | Paris Saint Germain conceive Manchester City raid for Riyad Mahrez

French giants Paris Saint Germain are keen on signing Riyad Mahrez and will look to make a move next summer in lieu of a potential move for Kylian Mbappe. The Algerian and his agent have reportedly started looking for a new club as the duo believe a stay at Manchester City is not possible.

Paris Saint Germain fear that Kylian Mbappe might decide on ending his marriage with the French club in hunt for the European glory, and his desire of playing for his dream club Real Madrid. The French forward has had arguments with current boss Thomas Tuchel, who is preparing for the damage, while shortlisting his list of possible reinforcements.

Reports from Calciomercato suggest that the former Borussia Dortmund coach is an admirer of Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez and is looking to make a move for the Algerian in the summer. The former Leicester City man has risen through ranks in his two years at the Etihad and has been an immense presence in the absence on of Leroy Sane this season.

So far the Algerian has 23 goal contributions in total this season in just 37 appearances and has been instrumental for the Manchester Blues in both Champions League and domestic competitions. Les Parisians wouldn’t want to settle for any less than a prolific winger, should Los Blancos lure sensation Kylian Mbappe away with the Frenchman heavily linked with a move away.

The former Leicester man is somewhat doubtful about his future with the Cityzens after the Champions League ban, the reason that drove him to make the big move to Manchester and it’s a situation the Ligue 1 club would look to take advantage of. The administration and manager at Manchester City are fully aware of the fact that a ban like this would lead to collateral damage resulting in some of their assets departing, but they have the financial prowess to fill the void.