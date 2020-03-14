Reports | Napoli keen over move for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic
Today at 12:23 PM
Despite struggling to find his footing at Real Madrid, striker Luka Jovic has been heavily linked with a move away with Napoli his latest suitors. The Los Blancos finds themselves in a dicey situation and it has seen the pressure pile on manager Zinedine Zidane with the Frenchman refusing to budge.
The Serbian walked into the league as one of the best young strikers in the world but has since struggled to make an impact on Zinedine Zidane. The Los Blancos boss prefers Karim Benzema with the Frenchman doing exceptionally well for the Santiago Bernabeu side. But while that has affected Jovic’s playing time and his ability to consistently perform for the La Liga giants, the Serbian is still valued across Europe.
ESPN have revealed that the Real Madrid outcast is all set to leave the club in the near future with Napoli very keen on a move. The Partoneopi are looking for a new forward with Belgian star Dries Mertens reportedly leaving in the summer. The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and while there have been discussions over a new deal, the two parties haven’t come to an agreement. ESPN has further reported that Napoli believe Jovic would be a good fit at Naples.
The report also added that a number of Premier League sides are keen on a move for the former Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt star. While neither the ESPN or Spanish news outlet the AS have revealed which Premier League sides, both Manchester United and Manchester City were heavily linked with a move last summer.
