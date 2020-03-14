Reports | Napoli keen over move for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic

The Serbian walked into the league as one of the best young strikers in the world but has since struggled to make an impact on Zinedine Zidane . The Los Blancos boss prefers Karim Benzema with the Frenchman doing exceptionally well for the Santiago Bernabeu side. But while that has affected Jovic’s playing time and his ability to consistently perform for the La Liga giants, the Serbian is still valued across Europe.

ESPN have revealed that the Real Madrid outcast is all set to leave the club in the near future with Napoli very keen on a move. The Partoneopi are looking for a new forward with Belgian star Dries Mertens reportedly leaving in the summer. The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and while there have been discussions over a new deal, the two parties haven’t come to an agreement. ESPN has further reported that Napoli believe Jovic would be a good fit at Naples.