Reports | Football in England and Europe could be postponed to September

Football authorities across Europe are braced for a total and complete shutdown of the game over the coronavirus outbreak despite a one month suspension in effect. The outbreak of coronavirus has affected a large portion of Europe which has seen all sporting activity suspended at the moment.

English authorities became stubborn in the direst times when they decided not to respond to the coronavirus outbreak in the immediate fashion. But it was only after Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis contracted the virus did the threat become real. Soon after it saw Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and a few other players put in isolation that forced the English FA to suspend all activity.

However, while there is a suspension in place until April 4th, the Independent have reported that sources have told them that things could be even worse with the league braced for a full shutdown until September. The report further added that some say it's ludicrous to believe that play will resume normally before then given how lethal the spread of the illness has been so far.

There is an even larger issue at play as the Independent went on to report that the fate of the 2019/20 season hangs in the balance with issues like Liverpool being declared champions, the relegated sides and even the European spots all in contention. But all this is also dependent on the Champions League, Europa League and Euros which could see a postponed to help end the season.

UEFA are set to meet on Tuesday with 55 national clubs, the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a FIFPro delegate to discuss a plan to move forward. The governing body of European football is expected to cancel European competitions in the autumn, suspend the Champions League and suggest a continent-wide suspension of the sport