Reports | Arsenal add Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota to summer shortlist
Today at 1:55 PM
Arsenal has added Wolverhampton Wanderers star Diogo Jota to their summer wish-list with the North Londoners planning for a rebuild. The Gunners have struggled to establish themselves as a top-four side this season and under new boss Mikel Arteta, the upper hierarchy are looking to change that.
That has seen the club linked with a myriad of stars including RB Leipzig duo Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer, LOSC Lille’s Boubakary Soumare and a few others. However, while no move has materialized as of yet, Arsenal are also reportedly looking for a new striker and the Daily Mail has reported that Wolves star Diogo Jota has been identified as a summer target.
The former Atletico Madrid star has been in good form this season with 15 goals to his name but that’s despite Jota struggling in the Premier League. While a large portion of his goals have come in the Europa League, the 23-year-old has looked rather impressive under Nuno Espirito Santo and the Daily Mail has reported that it has caught Arsenal’s eye.
However, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of contract at the end of next season, the Gunners are looking for reinforcements and believe that Jota can be their man. The fact that the 23-year-old can play as both a winger and a forward has attracted the club but the Portuguese international’s form might change his price tag as the summer window approaches.
