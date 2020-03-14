Liga MX keeps gates open despite Europe and the MLS shutting it’s doors

Despite a large portion of Europe shutting its doors to football, Mexico’s Liga MX will be keeping it’s doors open and are set to introduce special measures to combat COVID-19. ESPN have reported that Mexico’s first division will be keeping their doors open after consulting with the country’s health authorities. Clubs and fans attending have been given a list of instructions which they must follow inside the stadium.

A statement from the league revealed that while Mexico is in phase one of the prevention and control of Covid-19, football will continue. It also added that the Liga MX/Ascenso MX is and will be in constant communication with the health ministry and will take whatever action that said ministry has suggested in the event of an emergency.