Liga MX keeps gates open despite Europe and the MLS shutting it’s doors
Today at 3:04 PM
Mexico’s first division Liga MX are set to keep their doors open despite the coronavirus outbreak after consulting with the country’s health authorities. That comes despite the fact that Europe’s top five leagues have been suspended alongside America’s Major League Soccer for atleast thirty days.
Despite a large portion of Europe shutting its doors to football, Mexico’s Liga MX will be keeping it’s doors open and are set to introduce special measures to combat COVID-19. ESPN have reported that Mexico’s first division will be keeping their doors open after consulting with the country’s health authorities. Clubs and fans attending have been given a list of instructions which they must follow inside the stadium.
A statement from the league revealed that while Mexico is in phase one of the prevention and control of Covid-19, football will continue. It also added that the Liga MX/Ascenso MX is and will be in constant communication with the health ministry and will take whatever action that said ministry has suggested in the event of an emergency.
“The LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX is in constant communication with the Ministry of Health and, according to the latest information provided, our country is in Phase 1 of Prevention and Control of COVID-19. This first scenario does not imply, according to the authorities, a risk in developing open-door matches,” read the statement.
