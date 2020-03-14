ISL 2019-20 Final ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Live commentary and updates

It’s finally here, after what has been a long and exciting four odd months of football, we finally have it. One game between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to decide who walks away with the very shiny, rather attractive and definitely worth winning ISL trophy with both sides looking to win their third title.

We’re into March, where the only thing that matters is football. Actually, the only thing that should matter is football but unfortunately, the outbreak of the coronavirus has seen everything suspended, well nearly everything. Mexico and India still play their football but for us, the focus is the ISL. It’s been a long four odd months of football.

Long, arduous and almost always brilliant. The semi-finals proved that magnificently as ATK beat, reigning Champions, Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate in a second leg that was nothing like it’s first. The other side, Chennaiyin FC managed their trick after what was a fascinating tie with it ending 6-5 on aggregate, barely in Chennaiyin’s favour. That game was not convincing, from Chennaiyin FC’s perspective but they did what they had to and now an empty Fatorda welcomes both sides.

Empty because of the virus that has already been termed as a pandemic by the WHO, but it’s in no away going to stop the football. Both coaches have already dismissed the mere though that either of their sides needed extra motivation with the trophy at stake. Both managers were coy about the way they might set things up and both managers are experienced to know just what is at stake.

Fans are upset but will show up, the world around them looks rattled but yet fans will still show up and it will be an eerily fought final. But, with ATK and Chennaiyin FC out there in the ring, at 7.30pm IST, an empty Fatorda could just bear witness to an absolute classic. Or so we hope.