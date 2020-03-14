Discontinuing Premier League in best interest of all, proclaims Karren Brandy

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has asked FA and the Premier League to cancel all remaining fixtures should the coronavirus outbreak not be contained in the United Kingdom. The Premier League, the Football League. the Championship and the WSL have been suspended for a month over the outbreak.

With football in English closed for the foreseable future, the world wonders what might happen to the season with Liverpool's title race, European places and a spot in the top flight still in limbo. That comes after the Premier League and all football in England was suspended by those in charge with the league and the English FA looking to contain the spread of the virus.

However, while there are discussions set to take place over how to finish the season, reports have indicated that it could be cancelled completely and no title given, with the other issues yet to be discussed. But West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has admitted that she wants to see the league cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't come to a standstill. The 50-year-old also added that the Premier League's wish to continue three weeks from now is a dreamland.

"Suspension or cancellation of the league was always a certainty. There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL, as well as the Premier League, will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can't play the games can't go ahead. The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from today will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland," she wrote in her column in The Sun.

"So what if the league cannot be finished? As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void," she added.