Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson Odoi test positive for coronavirus

English top flight is on high alert after Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gunners manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for CoronaVirus. Chelsea and Arsenal have taken immediate quarantine measures to ensure the damage can be contained as the Premier League stands suspended till early April.

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are in dismay after the first findings of coronavirus have emerged from the respective clubs. Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta have both self-isolated themselves after testing positive for COVID-19. The BBC has reported that Arsenal have quarantined a large majority of their staff and the full first-team squad in order to keep as many as possible at bay from the danger of the virus. The former Everton and PSG star also admitted that he took the test after not feeling well and will be back as soon as he’s allowed to.

"This is really disappointing. I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed,” revealed Arteta, reported the BBC.

BBC have also reported that Arsenal Sporting Director, Vinai Venkatesham took to Media his club’s position after the manager was put in quarantine. Venkatesham went on to admit that the health of the club’s workers and the wider public is their top priority which is why they’ve quarantined the Arsenal boss and a few others.

“The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is.We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows,” Venkatesham told Arsenal.com.

Chelsea star Callum-Hudson Odoi, on the other hand, posted a video on Twitter, and wrote that he was grateful to receive all the good wishes. Reports have confirmed that Bayern Munich target had contracted the virus who, "displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning" as was brought out in the media by the Blues.

Caution has also been taken by Leicester City, after Foxes manager Brendon Rogers announced that three of his squad members have been self-isolated, after symptoms revealed themselves. Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy has also been self-isolated, after a family member was diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms.