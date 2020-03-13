UEFA to discuss postponing Euro 2020 in an emergency meeting

UEFA have called an emergency meeting, on Tuesday, to discuss the feasibility of going ahead with Euro 2020 - to be taken place between June and July. COVID-19’s major threats are taking a toll on the UEFA and various European Leagues, with the possibility of conducting fixtures only worsening.

UEFA are in-charge of governing the activities in European football and their recent approach towards matters concerning COVID-19 has led to misplaced faith in the organization. The BBC has reported that an emergency meeting is to be held on Tuesday, where the concerned officials are to discuss their stance on the domestic leagues and European competitions over a video conference.

While the dangerous pandemic continues to spread around the globe, UEFA have turned their concerns to the fast-approaching European Championship scheduled between 12th June-12th July. Representatives from 55 member organizations of UEFA have been invited to tackle and find resolutions to the same.

European football’s governing body has rejected many pleas this week that were put forth regarding the Europa League fixtures. The Spanish authorities denied Roma entry into Spain, where they were to play Sevilla. Getafe president Angel Torres also very openly put his dissent out there against UEFA, declaring that it is not worth it to risk lives of his players, staff and the spectators.

As things stand, Serie A, La Liga, Premier League, Eredevise in Netherlands have all been suspended for the whole of March or till the start of April. The English suspension comes after the league had it’s cases of the illness in Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi and Mikel Arteta, with three Leicester City players in self-isolation. Matches in France are being played behind closed doors. The BBC has further added that UEFA are set to introduce a moderation facility, turning the pre-Tournament friendlies into play-offs or to completely do away with the play-offs and conduct it as a 20 team tournament.