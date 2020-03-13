Premier league suspended until April over coronavirus outbreak

Amongst all, the Premier League has been suspended until April 3 after an emergency meeting took place on Friday. The urgency in English top-flight was felt after the rate of findings increased with almost 5 clubs expected to have positive cases of the COVID-19 including Arsenal and Manchester City.

It was reported earlier by BBC, that Premier League might be forced to face a shutdown for the near future as COVID-19 cases started becoming more significant in different clubs of the league. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi were the first positive recipients of the virus that had been forced into quarantine.

The Guardian, ESPN and the Premier League have now reported that the twenty bosses from the top tier have all met, and after continuous pressure on various authorities that manage English top flight, the League will be suspended for the next two weekends to contain the virus.

The Premier League’s statement went on to reveal the same and it also added that all the leagues below the top tier has also been suspended. That includes the Women’s Super League (WSL), the FA Cup and even the Football League. It also added that the suspension is enforced until April 4th with a decision to be taken after that.

“The Premier League, FA, EFL and Women’s Super League have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England. Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.”