La Liga 2019-20 | La Liga agrees to postpone Matchdays 28 and 29

Given the circumstances that are coming to light this morning, referring to the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs, LaLiga considers it appropriate to continue to the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19. As a result, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, it agrees to postpone at least the next two matchdays.

The news comes after one of Real Madrid's basketball player was tested positive for COVID-19. After the news, Real Madrid have announced they have put the players under quarantine, with the league announcing that the next two rounds of the competition would now be postponed. Los Blancos were set to face Eibar in the next round, which now is postponed to be decided for a later date. On the other hand, league-leaders FC Barcelona's game against Mallorca is now postponed.