Juventus confirm defender Daniele Rugani testing positive for coronavirus

The Serie A giants have confirmed that the 25-year-old has not shown any signs of COVID-19 symptoms but Sky Sports have reported that the Italian has contracted the illness. That has seen the club confirm that they are activating all isolation procedures required by law, including for those who have come in contact with Rugani. It makes the former Empoli defender the second professional footballer to have tested positive for the virus after Hannover 96’s Timo Hubers.