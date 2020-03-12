Juventus confirm defender Daniele Rugani testing positive for coronavirus
Today at 5:48 AM
Juventus has confirmed that star Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus and the club has activated isolation procedures. The Italian has found himself on the fringes of the team with the arrival of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt but is still considered to be a key part of the team.
The Serie A giants have confirmed that the 25-year-old has not shown any signs of COVID-19 symptoms but Sky Sports have reported that the Italian has contracted the illness. That has seen the club confirm that they are activating all isolation procedures required by law, including for those who have come in contact with Rugani. It makes the former Empoli defender the second professional footballer to have tested positive for the virus after Hannover 96’s Timo Hubers.
The 25-year-old has made only seven appearances for the Old Lady this season with both Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of him in the pecking order. But the Italian was named as a substitute during Juventus’ last game, a 2-0 win over Inter Milan which took place behind closed doors. That has also seen Inter Milan confirm that they’ve suspended all competitive activities are suspended until further notice.
"The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him,” read the statement from Juventus.
