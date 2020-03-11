We’ve had no request to cancel or postpone Euro 2020, confirms UEFA

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have admitted that they’ve had no requests to either postpone or cancel the Euro 2020 over the last few days. This comes days after reports indicated that the Italian and the Spanish leagues had asked UEFA to postpone the quadrennial tournament.

European football’s governing body has been under immense pressure over the last few days to postpone the Champions League and the Europa League after both Italy and Spain suspended any sporting activity. That has caused a few problems with the Italian and the Spanish players’ unions asking for a complete suspension of any European competition going forward.

No such ruling has been made as of yet with the games taking place behind closed doors but with the Italian season suspended and the Spanish season set to be played behind closed doors, the fear is that the 2019/20 season will not be completed. It has reportedly seen the two nations ask UEFA to postpone the Euros in order to let them complete the season but the UEFA have also confirmed that they’ve not been asked to postpone or cancel Euro 2020.

"UEFA has had no requests to move or cancel the tournament. UEFA takes the situation linked to the coronavirus very seriously. We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with the World Health Organisation and national authorities regarding COVID-19 and its development," said governing body, reported ESPN.

ESPN has also reported, however, that the UEFA are acting on the WHO’s advice and they believe that a city can host the Euros if they have the medical infrastructure to treat COVID-19 patients. The Euro 2020 format will see the tournament take place across 12 nations in 12 different stadiums which gives European football's governing body the flexibility to remove one city and hand another more games.