We have proposals on how to end Serie A if it cannot continue, admits FIGC

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed that they have three proposals on how to end the Serie A incase the Italian top flight cannot continue. All sport in Italy has been suspended indefinitely over the coronavirus outbreak as Italy looks to limit the spread of the virus around Europe.

That has left the Serie A in limbo with a three-way title race and no way to decide who wins the league despite Juventus’ recent win over Inter Milan. However, with Italy under lockdown and semi-finals of the Coppa Italia already rescheduled it will see atleast three rounds of the Serie A postponed with less than ten gameweeks left on the docket.

But the lockdown doesn’t affect European matches and that will see the FIGC struggle to fit all the fixtures in before the start of the Euros and before the end of the scheduled May 24th date. That takes into account even if the country was clear to re-start the league again from April onwards which has seen reports indicate that Italy have been in contact with UEFA over postponing the Euros.

However, the FIGC has met with government officials over a potential plan for the Italian top tier with them discussing various ways to extend or move along with the season. It has seen a statement released by the FIGC and it revealed that there are three potential proposals in play which could see either a vacant title, the season decided as of current standings or playoffs for the title and relegation race.

“If the COVID-19 emergency should not allow for the conclusion of the league competitions, president (Gabriel) Gravina put forward some proposals that will be discussed in another meeting on March 23. Without any order of priority, an option would be not assigning the Scudetto and consequently informing UEFA of the teams qualified for Europe,” read an FIGC statement.

Italian FA mulling 3 options based on when/if situation allows Serie A to start again.

1. Declare title vacant, assign Euro spots based on current standings, no relegation

2. Season over, title/relegation based on table

3. Playoffs for title/relegation

(rooting for 3 myself) — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) March 10, 2020