Premier League postpone Arsenal’s clash against Manchester City due to coronavirus

Manchester City’s clash against Arsenal has been postponed as a precaution after a positive Covid-19 test on Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis. The Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner was present at the Emirates during the Gunner’s Europa League clash and had come in contact with players.

The 52-year-old was seen on the pitch after Olympiacos’ win over Gunners a few weeks ago and had reportedly engaged with players after the game. That has seen Arsenal confirm that some players have been put into quarantine. However, it has also seen Wolves make a plea to UEFA to postpone their Europa League clash against Olympiacos but their request has denied.

The Molineux side’s appeal has fallen upon deaf ears and the game will go on as planned behind closed doors in Greece with the return league in England set to be played normally despite the Premier League side’s anger. A statement released by the Premier League did went to admit that the decision to postpone Arsenal's clash against the Cityzens was made following medical advice with the game set to be rearranged for another date and time.

"Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation. The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight's game will be rearranged,” read the statement.

“We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis' infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk."

Marinakis also visited Nottingham Forest' City Ground last Friday and the EFL has confirmed that senior club executives have been placed in quarantine as a precautionary measure. The Football League are in close contact with the Championship side but as of right now all EFL matches will go ahead as planned with Forest set to visit Hillsborough this weekend to play against Sheffield Wednesday. A statement released by the EFL has revealed that the league are still in talks with the Reds over what to do in the near future.

"The league is in dialogue to fully ascertain the set of circumstances that existed when Mr Marinakis visited the club last week and in conjunction with the club will make a determination on what measures are to be taken - if any - when full details are known," an EFL statement said.