Mikel Arteta would be the perfect Manchester City manager, believes Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta’s partnership at Manchester City proved to be a lethal factor in their emergence as Premier League winners. Mikel Arteta now manages Arsenal where the impact of his tactics and mindset is clearly visible, as the Gunners steadily proceed towards a top 4 finish.

Global threats of coronavirus have started to hover over the Premier League too, as an interesting tie between Manchester City and Arsenal got postponed due to the same. The clash is being highly anticipated after Mikel Arteta left Manchester City to manage his former club in Arsenal and the entire storyline was built around that. The Cityzens have faltered since Guardiola's former assistant left him, but have recovered just fine, winning a 3rd straight EFL Cup on their course to this tie.

The City boss is an experienced customer when it comes to the dynamics and exchanges of this format and has expressed a possibility of Arteta’s comeback to the Etihad as a manager. He went on to admit that the former midfielder is a great managerial talent and would be a great Manchester City manager in the near future as Arteta already knows exactly how to make City run.

“I think he is at Arsenal and he will stay longer there. He's 37 years old and many things can happen. What happens in the future, I don't know. He [Arteta] knows perfectly the way we feel, the way we want to play, the fact he knows every single player -- the strong points and the weak points. He has more information about us than I have about the Arsenal team but that's normal,” Guardiola told ESPN.

Now that this decisive midweek clash has been postponed, Guardiola can turn his attention to the important second leg of UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid, who they lead by one goal, having struck two away. Had City played this tie, they would have been without their midfield star Kevin De Bruyne, who is expected to be fit for the round of 16 clash against Los Blancos.

"Madrid and Newcastle are the more important targets [for De Bruyne], but it's important for a player to play the days before. The rhythm of the team, like we've maintained in the last games, has to continue in that way. We cannot go from 0-10 in just one game. I prefer him to play before. It depends on the player," Guardiola added.