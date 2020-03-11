Liverpool’s Alisson Becker to miss out on Atletico clash and Merseyside derby
Today at 5:32 PM
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss out on the Merseyside Derby this coming weekend with the Brazilian also set to miss out on the second-leg against Atletico Madrid. The former AS Roma star has been a significant part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans but injuries have caused problems for the club.
Concerning his latest injury, picked up in training before the 5th Round of FA Cup, Allison Becker will continue to stay out of the Liverpool squad for a third consecutive match the BBC has reported. The Reds will play on rival territory in Merseyside against the wounded Toffees who were humbled by Chelsea in a 4-0 loss and it will see Adrian deputise against Atletico and Everton.
The hip injury is expected to show sustained effects and the BBC has further reported that the former Roma keeper will not take part in the upcoming international break with Brazil’s squad against Bolivia and Peru, later this month. In the absence of Liverpool’s record signing it will see second choice keeper Adrian take his place but the former West Ham United star has committed a few errors already this season.
The Brazilian keeper has been susceptible to injuries, having missed nine weeks in the beginning of this campaign of Premier League but reports have indicated that captain Jordan Henderson is all set to make a rumoured return Atletico Madrid after missing out on the last few weeks.
