Liverpool’s Alisson Becker to miss out on Atletico clash and Merseyside derby

Concerning his latest injury, picked up in training before the 5th Round of FA Cup, Allison Becker will continue to stay out of the Liverpool squad for a third consecutive match the BBC has reported. The Reds will play on rival territory in Merseyside against the wounded Toffees who were humbled by Chelsea in a 4-0 loss and it will see Adrian deputise against Atletico and Everton .

The hip injury is expected to show sustained effects and the BBC has further reported that the former Roma keeper will not take part in the upcoming international break with Brazil’s squad against Bolivia and Peru, later this month. In the absence of Liverpool’s record signing it will see second choice keeper Adrian take his place but the former West Ham United star has committed a few errors already this season.