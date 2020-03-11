Lionel Messi has pledged his loyalty to Barcelona, proclaims Josep Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted that Lionel Messi will not leave the club despite the Argentine linked with a move away after a spat with Sporting Director Eric Abidal. The La Liga superstar is one of the best in the world and has been the club's best performer this season.

News of recent spat with Sporting Director Eric Abidal has seen many cast doubts on Lionel Messi's future at the club and while the reports have calmed down in recent weeks, the Argentine has been linked with a move away. The prodigy has often been regarded as the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ but has always been transparent of his views for his boyhood club.

However, problems within the club have seen Messi consider a move away but president Josep Maria Bartomeu admit that he doesn't see the club losing their captain anytime in the near future. He also added that the Argentine is the best player in the world and there is no belief within Barcelona that Lionel Messi will leave the Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

“Messi is the best player in the world. He will continue at Barca and will retire at Barca. I don't have the belief that he's feeling alone [at the club]. I know many people have said that, but I don't think it's the case. There's no need to explain anything -- I have done so many times in the past,' Bartomeu said reported ESPN.

Bartomeu’s presidency spell has taken an ugly turn, with the off field events heavily influencing the club’s image in media. It's one of the reasons why the Abidal's spat with Messi came about but social media attacks on former players, managers and current players haven't helped their cause. However, despite protests against Bartomeu on the rise, the Barcelona president continues to assure that the Spanish giants will not do anything reckless to jeopardize their legacy.

"Barca have always been a democratic club and the members have been able to express themselves however they want. We're in a transition phase with new generations coming through, with players from the B team and players we've signed from elsewhere. It's not easy to combine the in-house talent with those coming from elsewhere at different ages."

"But I am not satisfied, even though we're top of the league and going well in the Champions League. Results are OK but improvement is needed. And it will come. We always expect more and we're ambitious about improving in the coming games," he added.