Reports | Manchester United and Ed Woodward looking into Harry Kane move

Manchester United are considering a move for Tottenham superstar Harry Kane with Ed Woodward keen to face Daniel Levy in a battle of wits. The Spurs star has missed a large part of the season with various injuries but is still the club’s best player and their top scorer in the league with 11 goals.

Kane is arguably one of the best strikers on the planet but injuries have plagued the Tottenham man throughout his career. However, that has never stopped him from scoring goals with the Englishman averaging around 20 goals a season in the Premier League alone. It has also seen him flourish for England with the 26-year-old captaining his country to a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup.

That combined with Anthony Martial's struggles as their number nine has seen Manchester United consider a move for the Englishman. But while Tottenham are adamant that Kane will not be sold, the Evening Standard has reported that the Red Devils are confident over a potential summer move with Ed Woodward looking up to the challenge of battling Spurs' Daniel Levy.

Reports also indicate that Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big admirer of Kane and the club are looking to make up for the fact that they missed out on Erling Haaland in the January window. Kane has been a long-term target for clubs across Europe but Tottenham's refusal to sell has seen the rumours die down with the North Londoners valuing the 26-year-old at more than £90 million.

That would see Manchester United pay far more than the £85 million they offered for Gareth Bale in the summer of 2013 with both Woodward and Solskjaer keen on the move for Kane.