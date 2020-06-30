Reports | Manchester United not to pay more than £50 million for Jadon Sancho
Today at 8:12 PM
Amidst serious links of a move for Jadon Sancho, Sky Sports has reported that Manchester United will not pay more than £50 million for the Borussia Dortmund starlet this summer. The 20-year-old had a magnificent season with the German giants finishing with forty goal contributions in 44 appearances.
After another sensational season with Borussia Dortmund, reports have indicated that Jadon Sancho is looking to leave the Bundesliga for another challenge. The 20-year-old left Manchester City nearly three years ago in search of more playing time and has found chances to improve and prove himself aplenty in Germany. Not just that Sancho’s form, potential, and ability has seen interest sky-rocket in him with the likes of Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid and many others all interested.
However, the Red Devils have been strong favourites to get Sancho but reports have indicated that no move has materialized as of yet. Sky Sports has reported that United believe the price-tag of a £100 million that Dortmund have placed on the 20-year-old’s head is too much with them reportedly not willing to pay more than £50 million. This is mainly because of fallout from the coronavirus pandemic although United are yet to make a formal approach for the former City star.
Yet with Dortmund reportedly open to a deal this summer, Sky Sports further added that the Red Devils are confident they can get a move done for the winger before the window closes. The German giants have been heavily linked with moves for milot Rashica and Jude Bellingham with both players on the club’s shortlist to replace Sancho alongside a few other unnamed names from across Europe.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Jadon Sancho
- Jude Bellingham
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Serie A
- La Liga
- Borussia Dortmund
- Manchester United
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint Germain
- Fc Barcelona
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.