Reports | Manchester United not to pay more than £50 million for Jadon Sancho

However, the Red Devils have been strong favourites to get Sancho but reports have indicated that no move has materialized as of yet. Sky Sports has reported that United believe the price-tag of a £100 million that Dortmund have placed on the 20-year-old’s head is too much with them reportedly not willing to pay more than £50 million. This is mainly because of fallout from the coronavirus pandemic although United are yet to make a formal approach for the former City star.