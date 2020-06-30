Premier League has contingencies to deal with situations like Leicester, admits Richard Masters

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has confirmed that the league has created contingency plans to deal with situations like what Leicester are dealing with. An increase in the number of coronavirus cases has seen the city impose stricter lockdown measures which could affect the Foxes.

Leicester City’s final games of the 2019/20 Premier League season are potentially in jeopardy after Leicester announced that they are tightening the lockdown within the city. All non-essential shops, schools have been shut with restrictions on pubs and restaurants still imposed at Leicester. This comes after health secretary Matt Hancock announced that 10% of positive cases within the UK for the past week were from the city.

That has seen many concerned for the future of Leicester City with the Foxes set to host Crystal Palace on Saturday although Hancock confirmed that the game will go on. However, Masters has admitted that the game could be moved to a different location or postponed as the Premier League has contingency plans in place for a reason. Masters also added that the full extent of the lockdown needs to be understood but they will not take it for granted.

"If what is happening in Leicester, we are waiting to hear, does affect the club's ability to host home games, either this Saturday against Crystal Palace or subsequent matches, then we have contingency to put those matches elsewhere or postpone them until a date when it is safe to do so,” Masters said reported the BBC.

“Of course contingency plans are discussed and part of our overall planning. I am yet to understand what the impact of the partial lockdown in Leicester is going to have on the club but clearly it demonstrates the fragile project we have on here. We cannot take it for granted."