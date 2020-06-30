Nobody has divine right to play every game for Manchester United, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite the club’s form post the restart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that nobody at the club has a ‘divine right’ to play every game for Manchester United. The Red Devils have done well this season with them only five points behind fourth place Chelsea in the race for European football.

With Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes thriving in the same lineup, it has seen many Manchester United fans ask boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play both midfielders together. However, while that may not be possible in the bigger games, Michael Carrick admitted last week that the near future could see both men starting more games together. However, that doesn’t apply to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford with both strikers starting together and doing well.

Both strikers have hit the 19 goal mark this season, a career best for both, and are on course to score even more goals with a run of fixtures that many clubs would envy. However, Solskjaer admitted that their form this season will not stop the club from buying the best players in the world with the need for competition necessary. He also added that the club has to always look at improving themselves but they’re closing in on their best version.

"You need competition for places at Man United. If you think you've got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we're not going to look for players to replace you, you're in the wrong place. I've been here myself for so many years as a striker and Teddy Sheringham comes in, Dwight Yorke comes in, Ruud van Nistelrooy comes in, Wayne Rooney comes in. We've always got to look at improving, and if they don't improve, we might have to look somewhere else to get better because we have to be better," Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference.

“We're too far away from where we need to be and want to be. Romelu is a very good goalscorer, he'll score goals in any team that he plays in. It was time now for him to move on and pursue other dreams. For us as a group it was time to allow our forwards to feel that confidence and feel that demand of playing and being demanded to play every game, two, three, four games, five, six, seven games on the bounce and perform."