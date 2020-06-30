Liverpool don’t need to spend heavily to improve in the summer, claims Jurgen Klopp

Despite being heavily linked to a number of names from across Europe, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he doesn’t believe that Liverpool need to spend to improve. The Reds lifted the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and co thriving.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the transfer market is already evident with Barcelona and Juventus forced to take part in a swap deal that would have never happened otherwise. Not just that, in a potentially diminished transfer market, fees for players will reduce drastically with smaller sides forced to make do for potential half of what they could have gotten earlier. That will hurt many clubs across the world but few are in better shape than Liverpool.

The Reds lifted their first Premier League title last week with a squad that was four years in the making although their last major move came in the summer of 2018. Since then, Liverpool haven’t made any major changes to their side and Jurgen Klopp admitted that their unlikely to do so in the near future. The German also added that his squad at the moment are about as perfect as it gets with them not looking to spend millions on new players.

"Covid has of course influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it's just not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world. But maybe at a later point in the year, if the transfer window is still open, we will know more. But this squad... look at it," Klopp told the Athletic.

"It is not a squad you have to change now and say 'OK, we need this position and this position'. We don't have a first XI, I say we have a first 16 or 17, they can all play to the same level. But we have to use this, 100 per cent. We cannot spend millions and millions and millions because we want to or we think it is nice to do. We never wanted that."