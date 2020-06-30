Know Real Madrid won’t sign me but there are clubs out there for me, admits Joe Hart

Former Manchester City and Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart has confessed that he knows no top European side will sign him but at the same time, there are clubs that want his services. The Premier League winner was released by Burnley this month with no extension to his current contract with the club.

When Pep Guardiola first arrived at Manchester City, one of the first things the former Barcelona boss did was oust Joe Hart from the squad. The Englishman first left on loan to Italy and West Ham before leaving permanently to Burnley but things haven’t worked out for Hart at Turf Moore. Instead of being Sean Dyche’s first choice goalkeeper, the 33-year-old has spent his time playing second string to both Tom Heaton and Nick Pope.

That combined with his high salary and the fact that Hart only made three appearances for the club this season has seen Burnley opt not to extend the goalkeeper’s contract. That has forced Hart into free-agency and the former Manchester City goalkeeper believes that while he knows no European side wants him, there are bound to be a few clubs out there for him. He further added that he knows that his struggles over the last few years have given him the mental strength to improve going forward.

"The fact I have had to sit on the bench for 18 months in the Premier League is not going to define or crush me. I remember who I am. I remember playing for my local Sunday league team and trying to get into the Shrewsbury Town first team. I learned early - you need to keep things in perspective. You can have great things said about you in football, but you have to be strong on self-criticism, analyse what you are doing and be comfortable with it," Hart told BBC.

"Maybe from the outside, people are thinking it is a time for panic, but from the inside it is a time to look forward and see all the opportunities. I am young when it comes to goalkeeping. I am even younger when it comes to the mental age of a guy who just wants to go in goal and have people whack balls at him. I am under no illusions that Real Madrid are going to knock my door down, get [Thibaut] Courtois out and bring me in. But there is plenty more to come from me. I just need someone to believe in me and I will repay that faith."