West Bengal government backs East Bengal to play in ISL

East Bengal’s aspirations of playing in the Indian Super League got a new lifeline with the West Bengal government intervening in the matter and are in talks with an investor for the same. Mamata Banerjee, the Cheif Minister of the state, is in advanced talks with AIFF regarding the matter.

Mohun Bagan has already merged with ISL outfits ATK earlier this year and are set to feature in the top-tier competition next season as a separate entity. The decision acted as a trigger for arch-rivals East Bengal to follow suit, but their separation with Quess Corp Pvt Ltd left them in cold waters. But as per the latest developments, the West Bengal government has intervened in the matter and is in advanced talks with an investor for the same.

“The government is helping out in roping in an investor and it’s at an advanced stage. We will announce it when everything is finalised,” said an East Bengal official, to PTI.

A West Bengal MLA Sujan Chakraborty wrote a letter to the Cheif Minister of the state, urging her to take necessary steps so that East Bengal gets a clearance to play in the Indian Super League from the next season. The letter worked as a catalyst, with the process speeding up following that, with Mamata Banerjee in talks with All Indian Football Federation President Praful Patel regarding the matter.

“We are very grateful for Sujanda’s support. Both the West Bengal government and East Bengal are very, very hopeful to join the ISL from next season,” added the official.