Unity in diversity is our core strength and secret of our bonding, reveals Aditi Chauhan

There was a time when the Indian women’s football team was dominated by players from Manipur, but the scene has changed altogether right now, with a pan Indian representation. The eves have shown immense character in the past few years with their spirited display in International events. Custodian Aditi Chauhan feels that ‘unity in diversity’ is their core strength and the secret of their bonding over the years, even though the national team was dominated by Manipuri girls when she joined the setup.

"When I first started playing for the national team, it was majorly dominated by players from Manipur. But it has become more of a diverse team now. The team has a lot of characters - a pan Indian representation which helps unify the team,” said Aditi Chauhan, during a chat with AIFF TV.

"The unity in diversity is our core strength - the secret of our bonding. We are all together in the team with one mission - to represent the country. That is what defines us. We get to interact with lots of characters from whom we get to learn so much. Everyone has a different story to tell -- their journey, struggle, conditions at home, and much more,” added the footballer.

Women’s football in India is set for a couple of exciting years, with the country hosting the 2021 FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup next year. A year later, India is also slated to host the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, for the first time since 1979.