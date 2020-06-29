Playing for India in the World Cup still feels like a dream, reveals Amarjit Singh

Indian footballer Amarjit Singh Kiyam believes that playing for India in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup still feels like a dream, even though the Blue Tigers crashed out of the tournament in the group stages. The footballer credited his coaches and the AIFF for the success he’s achieved so far.

Amarjit Sigh Kiyam has led a simple life, but his dreams were big and aspired to play football at the highest level. His life changed when he was selected for the AIFF Elite Academy batch that was preparing for the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, in India. The Manipuri was the skipper of the side in the mega event and believes that playing in the World Cup for India still feels like a dream, even though the Blue Tigers were eliminated in the group stages of the tournament.

“Everything still feels like a dream. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would lead my nation in a World Cup, and now after three years, here I am, with five senior appearances to my name,” said Amarjit Singh Kiyam, to Indianexpress.com.

Amarjit Singh’s career got a major boost following the U17 World Cup, having made his senior club debut for Indian Arrows in 2017. His inspiring display in the midfield earned him a call-up from Indian Super League outfits Jamshedpur FC in the following year. Subsequently, he was inducted into the Indian national football team in 2009, having already made five appearances in the blue jersey so far. The footballer credited the guidance of coaches and AIFF for the success he’s achieved so far.

“Right from the AIFF Elite Academy, we were guided by our coaches on how to go about our club careers. I am really thankful to AIFF for sending us to Indian Arrows in 2017… the playing time we got in I-League by going up against clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal… it was very vital to our growth curve,” added the 19-year old.