It's a great opportunity to try to win the FA Cup and play in Europe, believes Mikel Arteta

With the FA Cup quarter-final match tied at 1-1 till the 90th minute, it was Dani Cabellos’ strike in the stoppage time which helped Arsenal storm into the semi-final of the FA Cup last Sunday against Sheffield United. As far as the Premier League is concerned, the Gunners are unlikely to finish at the top six, with them currently at the 9th position with 43 points from 31 matches. But Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta feels they have a great chance of playing in Europe by winning the FA Cup.