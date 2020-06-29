It's a great opportunity to try to win the FA Cup and play in Europe, believes Mikel Arteta
Today at 3:06 PM
Mikel Arteta feels that Arsenal now has a great opportunity to win the FA Cup and play in the Europa League next season. The Gunners have been out of form following the Covid-19 break but found their lost footing with a couple of wins in the last week, against Brighton and Sheffield United.
With the FA Cup quarter-final match tied at 1-1 till the 90th minute, it was Dani Cabellos’ strike in the stoppage time which helped Arsenal storm into the semi-final of the FA Cup last Sunday against Sheffield United. As far as the Premier League is concerned, the Gunners are unlikely to finish at the top six, with them currently at the 9th position with 43 points from 31 matches. But Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta feels they have a great chance of playing in Europe by winning the FA Cup.
“I am really pleased. This is a difficult place to come and get a win. We are back at Wembley. I am really happy with the attitude and performance of the players. It is a great opportunity to try to win a trophy and play in Europe,” said Mikel Arteta, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.
Arsenal lost their first two Premier League matches following the Covid-19 break against Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively, but made a strong comeback, winning back to back matches against Southampton and then in the FA quarter-final match against Sheffield United FC. The Gunners is slated to play an away match against Norwich City this Wednesday, while they face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on June 19.
