Would be surprised if Jadon Sancho signed for Liverpool, admits Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has brushed away the possibilities of Liverpool signing Jadon Sancho this summer and admitted he would be surprised if the move took place. The German boss recently guided the Reds to their first Premier League title becoming the fastest side in English football history to do so.

Jadon Sancho is one of the most talked-about footballers in Europe right now, with the winger doing exceptionally well with German giants Borussia Dortmund. So much so, that he has been heavily linked with the move to England, with clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea all showing interest in the 20-year-old. However, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has brushed aside possibilities of the England starlet's potential move to the Merseyside club this summer and stated he would be surprised if that happens.

“A red jersey would look very good on Jadon. But I don't think such a transfer will take place this summer. He is a very interesting player. If he moved to Liverpool, I would be the most surprised of all!” said Jurgen Klopp, to German publication BILD.

The German manager guided Liverpool to their first-ever domestic league title in 30 years, claiming the silverware with seven matches to spare. Speaking on the road ahead for the Reds, Klopp admitted that the team has the potential to go on win more trophies in the future doesn’t need any change at this moment.

“This team doesn't need a change. I cannot promise that we will dominate football now, nor do I know if it is time to talk about major upheavals, but I know that our goal is to keep the team together. The boys are currently a great football age. We made a lot of right decisions together. If I have a talent, it is probably that I can bring extremely good people together,” added the manager.